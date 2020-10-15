ACB attaches property worth crores of two former officials

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a statement today said that it has attached the immovable property worth crores of rupees of two former government officials and arrested one of them.

According to the statement, “Anti Corruption Bureau attached property worth crores of Kuldeep Khajuria, the then Commissioner Municipal Corporation Jammu/ Chairman BOCA and Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi, the then Block Manager in J&K State Forest Corporation: Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi arrested.”

Giving details the ACB said that based on verification conducted by ACB, “FIR No. 03/2020 u/s 13(1) (b) r/w 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered against Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi. He accumulated huge immovable properties, highly disproportionate to his known sources of income. During searches various incriminating documents were recovered leading to several properties of the accused. He was arrested by ACB. 09 Kanal land at Pattan, Baramulla worth 87 Lakh and 07 Marlas plot with structure costing Rs. 20 Lakh was attached by Anti Corruption Bureau.”

Furthermore, according to the statement, Kuldeep Khajuria, was accused of acquiring huge properties/ assets both movable and immovable worth crores of rupees in his name and in the name of his family members. “The assets/properties were raised by him during his service period by resorting to illegal and corrupt practices which are disproportionate to his known sources of income. Kuldeep Khajuria retired as Secretary from Govt. Service in December, 2016. He remained on various lucrative posts viz (a) Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, (b) Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, (c) Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Jammu, (d) Vice Chairman, JDA, (e) Director Urban Local Bodies, Jammu and (f) Secretary, RDD. Thus in consequence of his indulgement in corrupt and illegal practices, the officer acquired huge assets, both movable and immovable by investing proceeds of his ill-gotten money in such properties/assets. The facts related to disproportionate assets of the accused disclose commission of criminal misconduct under section 13(1) (b) r/w section 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. Consequently, a case FIR No. 27/2019 was registered against him. 03 flats and other properties worth more than 1.5 Crore were attached by ACB,” the statement reads.

The ACB said that further investigation in both the cases is going on.