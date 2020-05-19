ACB conducts spot visit to Ganderbal

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday conducted spot visit in Ganderbal district in connection with investigation of a case.

A statement said the FIRs were lodged on basis of outcome of joint surprise check conducted into the allegations that Muncipal Committee Ganderbal was engaged in malpractices and allowing huge structures on roads against hefty amounts.

The statement said the investigation revealed that multi-storied buildings/ column structures have illegally been erected adjacent to new Hospital Road, Check Doderhama, Ganderbal.

The ACB had received reports about these illegal construction wherein various government functionaries were involved in illegal favours to various beneficiaries and the revenue officials in conspiracy with private officials, either managing fake NoCs or conniving with revenue officials and managing fictitious/fudged revenue extracts.