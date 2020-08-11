ACB file disproportionate assets case against Block Manager JKSFC

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered a disproportionate assets case against Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi, Block Manager, J&K State Forest Corporation.

“Based on verification conducted by ACB, it was established that Parvaiz Ahmad Bakshi of Khankah-i-Moula Sopore, at present, Shams Abad Bemina Srinagar (block manager in SFC) has accumulated huge immovable properties, highly disproportionate to his known sources of income,” ACB said in a statement, reported news agency GNS.

“Consequently case FIR No. 03/2020 u/s 13(1) (b) r/w 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 was registered in Police Station ACB Baramulla,” it said, adding, “The searches were conducted simultaneously in Srinagar and Jammu by the teams of ACB in pursuance to the warrants obtained from Court of Special Judge Baramulla.”

During searches, it said, various incriminating documents were recovered leading to several properties of Bakshi. “The official was allegedly found in possession of various Assets during search which include One 3 storey house at Shams Abad Bemina; One double storey house at Gousia Colony Bemina; One double storey house at Sunjwan Jammu; 01 Kanal of land at Shams Abad Bemina; Plot of 15 marla at Shams Abad Bemina, one kanal of land at Gousia Colony Bemina, nine kanals of land at Diver Pattan, four shops at Hamdania Colony Bemina; two shops at Gousia Colony Bemina; two Scorpoio Cars, one Honda City Car; one Maruti 800 car and one Motor Cycle and a Scooty,” it said, adding, “The lifestyle of the accused officer was also found quite lavish and incommensurate with his status as a public servant and income thereof.”