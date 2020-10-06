ACB files chargesheet in 'bribery' case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday produced chargesheet against then Draftsman Rural Engineering Wing(REW), Kupwara, Bashir Ahmad Mir, in an alleged bribery cases.

A statement said the chargesheet was produced before the court of special judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla.

The statement said the case was registered in police station (VOK), now ACB Kashmir on 2 July 2013 on a complaint alleging that a contractor Muhammad Syed Peer R/o Dardharie Kupwa ra has filed tenders in two works, construction of passenger shed cum telephone booth at Keran and construction of toilet block at Keran, advertised by Rural Engineering Wing (REW) Kupwara and has been declared successful tenderer and allotment orders have been framed in his favour by Executive Engineer, REW Kupwara.

It said the complainant approached the concerned officials for issuance of the allotment orders of the works, but he was told by the officials that the orders were lying with the Draftsman Mir who has been transferred.

The statement said the Draftsman on being approached by the complainant allegedly demanded Rs one lakh as bribe for the same, but after persuasion he agreed to Rs 75,000 as bribe for the matter and Rs 5,000 was settled to be paid to him on 2 July 2103 in advance.

Subsequently, the statement said, the accused was caught red handed while accepting Rs 5000 from the complainant as bribe.

It said a case (FIR No 16/2013) was registered at the police station and investigation was taken up.

“The Investigation of the case was concluded…the Challan of the case has been produced and the next date of hearing is October 17,” said the statement.