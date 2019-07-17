ACB holds workshop in Srinagar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Wednesday organised a workshop on ‘investigation of disproportionate asset cases’ at its Srinagar headquarters.

The branch Senior Superintendents of Police, Prosecutors and Investigating Officers from the police stations of ACB in Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla participated in the workshop, the spokesman said.

“The aim of the workshop was to acquaint officers of the ACB with the procedure and guidelines for investigation into disproportionate asset cases,” he said, adding that the workshop was chaired by Anand Jain, Director Anti Corruption Bureau.

During the workshop, the officers were told about invoking the provisions of Section 8-B of J&K PC Act-2006, which gives powers to the Superintendents of Police of ACB regarding attachment and seizure of properties of the accused.

They were also informed about J&K PC Act-Svt 2006 and J&K Vigilance Manual-2008.