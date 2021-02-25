ACB produces charge sheet against former Naib Tehsildar Sopore in trap case

Anti Corruption Bureau has produced a Charge Sheet before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla in trap case against former Naib Tehsildar, Sopore.

In a statement ACB said, “the instant case was registered on the basis of a written complaint. In his complaint, the complainant stated that he purchased 14 marlas of land at Noorbagh Sopore in the year 2009 and get the sale-deed registered by Sub-Registrar Sopore but the land was not transferred to his name. He approached the concerned Naib Tehsildar namely Fayaz Ahmad and requested several times to get the land transferred to his name. The concerned officer demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000/- for transfer of land.”

Subsequently, the complainant approached to ACB for legal action. “A successful trap was laid and the accused was caught red handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 12,000/- as illegal gratification from the complainant. The accused was arrested on spot and a case was registered,” it said.