ACB produces charge-sheet against former R&B officer

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday produced a charge-sheet against an R&B officer in a trap case in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla.

A statement of ACB issued here said that the bureau produced the charge-sheet in case under FIR No 08/2019 under section 5(1) (d) read with 5(2), 4-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act Samvat 2006 of Police Station ACB, Kashmir against Abdul Aziz Bhat, the then Executive Engineer R& B Division, Bandipora.

The ACB statement said that the case was registered on the basis of a written complaint lodged at Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau wherein it was alleged that the complainant had executed and completed the works of R&B Division, Bandipora, but Bhat was not releasing the payments.

It said that the complainant requested him several times, but he did not release the payment of Rs 5.18 lakh without bribe.

The statement said that Bhat demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for the release of payment of bill.

The ACB statement said that after registration a case under FIR No 08/2019 P/S ACB, a trap team was constituted and the services of independent witness were utilised.

It said that on April 26, 2019, Bhat, the then Executive Engineer R&B Division Bandipora was arrested red handed while demanding and accepting an amount of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The investigation into the case was concluded as proved against the accused public servant for launching prosecution and the charge-sheet was produced in the court of law, the statement said. The next date of hearing of the case is December 26, 2020.