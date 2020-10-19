ACB produces charge sheet in graft case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today in a statement said that it has produced Charge Sheet against a former government official in graft case.

According to the statement, “Anti Corruption Bureau produced Charge Sheet before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anticorruption Srinagar in case FIR No. 31/2012 U/S 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act Samvat 2006 against Bashir Ahmad Bhat S/O Ghulam Bhat R/O Noorpora Tral A/P Post Office Land Hyderpora Srinagar, the then Junior Engineer, PHE Division Shopian.”

The statement further reads that the instant case was registered in Police Station Vigilance Organization Kashmir (now ACB) on the outcome of a secret enquiry against the accused for indulging in corrupt and illegal practices and amassing wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. “The enquiry revealed that the accused had constructed a palatial house at Post Office Lane Hyderpora, House at Sidhra Jammu, & few houses at Noorpora Tral at approximately cost of Rs. 1.50 Crore. The suspect has also purchased Horticulture/Agriculture land and is in possession of movable assets including one i10 Hyundai car & one Maruti 800 Car,” it said.

The investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the above mentioned accused. Charge Sheet against the aforementioned accused was produced before the Court of Special Judge Anticorruption Srinagar for judicial determination. The next date of hearing is fixed on 25 November 2020.