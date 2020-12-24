Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 24, 2020, 11:05 PM

ACB produces chargesheet against ex CE UEED

GK News Network
Srinagar,
Representational Photo
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) today said it has produced chargesheet against former Chief Engineer UEED for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and others.

According to a statement “Anti Corruption Bureau produced charge-sheet in case FIR No. 29/2018 u/s 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K Prevention of Corruption Act & 109 RPC against Mohammad Hanif Lone, the then Chief Engineer UEED for possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and against his wife and sister-in-law for abetment of offences in the Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Srinagar.”

During investigation, accused Chief Engineer was found in the possession of immovable properties including “One double storey house on 01 kanal of land at Wanba lRawalpora Srinagar,  One double storey house on 1 kanal 3 marla land at Naz Colony Bandipora,  One  double storey house 0n 1 kanal 13 marla land at Khandyal Gurez,  One Flat in Tawi Apartments at Sidhra Jammu,  One  Flat in Royal Apartments at TalabTillo Jammu,    One Flat in Gulposh Apartments at Bemina Srinagar,  One 03 storey shopping structure at Bandipora Town, 03 kanals of land at Mujgund Srinagar.”

