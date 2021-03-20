ACB produces chargesheet against former Agriculture deptt officers

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Saturday produced a chargesheet against the former officers of the Agriculture department, Kulgam for awarding a contract without following codal procedure and release of excess payments.

A statement of ACB issued here said that it presented the chargesheet in a case under FIR No 07/2015 of Police Station ACB Anantnag under section 5(1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 and Section 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code against Ghulam Hassan, the then Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Kulgam (now retired), Mehrajuddin, the then Chief Agriculture Officer Kulgam (now retired),Mehrajuddin the then Soil Conservation Assistant Kulgam (now retired) and a contractor beneficiary Farooq Ahmad.

The statement said that the case was registered by Police Station Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK) now ACB Anantnag on the outcome of the enquiry conducted by Vigilance Organisation Kashmir on the allegations that large irregularities have been committed in the allotment of works and subsequent construction of water harvesting tanks and other units under the Soil Conservation Scheme by the officers and officials of the Agriculture Department Kulgam during the year 2009-10.

It said that the inquiry report revealed that the officers and officials of the Agriculture Department Kulgam in active connivance with the contractor and by abusing their official position had executed two works – construction of a bund at Pachgam Nard in village KralloKund at Charkujnard and construction of wall at village KralloKund at Audgoo – after having allotted them to the contractor without following the codal procedure on the basis of resolution at a cost of Rs 11.28 lakh and Rs 4.78 lakh.

The statement said that during the course of investigation, it was revealed that the accused officers and officials were authorised to execute soil conservation works under the J&K Land Improvement Scheme Act 1972 and circular issued by the Agriculture Production Department vide order No AGRI-E-73-22 dated 5th April 1997.

It said that during the investigation it was established that during the execution of these works, an excess payment on account of inflated X-Section was paid to the contractor, causing a loss to the state exchequer.