ACB produces chargesheet against former RDD official

A chargesheet was produced against a former official of the Rural Development Department (RDD), Pampore in a case of embezzlement of money from an official account, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said Thursday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that the chargeseet was produced against Bashir Ahmad Wani, then posted as MPW in Halqa Konibal Pampore in RDD (now retired) and civilian job card holder Abdul Rashid Dar of Lalpora Chatlam Pampore.

It said that during investigation it was found that Wani had committed a fraud drawing Rs 8,39,027 from the official account of Panchayat Secretary bearing account number 18177 of J&K Bank Pampore on forged labour advices and credited it in Dar’s bank account.