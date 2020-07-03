Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:43 PM

ACB produces chargesheet against fraudsters

UPDATED: July 3, 2020, 11:43 PM

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday produced chargesheet against two Budgam residents who worked in education department “fraudulently, without any formal appointment orders.”

ACB said that the chargesheet against Gulzar Ahmad Mir and Abdul Hamid Dar was produced today in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar.

The ACB said that an instant case was registered after the allegations that two of the employees of Education Department in Budgam namely Gulzar Ahmad Mir resident Tehsil Beerwa, Budgam and Abdul Hamid Dar, resident Russo Beerwah Budgam were working in the department without any formal appointment orders and their service record has been fraudulently and illegally constructed and attested by the then Chief Education Officer (CEO) Budgam,” the ACB said.

It further said that during the investigation it found that the two accused had manipulated their appointment orders/ service records under SRO 43 in connivance with the then CEO Budgam and continued as illegal appointees during the year 2011.

“The accused Gulzar Ahmad Mir remained on illegal pay rolls of Education Department from 01/2011 to 9/2011, while the accused Abdul Hamid Dar remained on illegal pay rolls of Education Department from 05/2011 to 09/2011,” the ACB said.

Both the accused were presented before the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar, for further legal action, while as the then Chief Education Officer Budgam has already expired.

