ACB produces chargesheet against Xen, AEE

Anti-Corruption Bureau Kashmir has produced a chargesheet in case involving top officials who had procured Trivectro meters during 2011-12-13 at exhorbitant rates.

According to ACB Kashmir statement, a preliminary enquiry conduced revealed that Mechanical Irrigation Construction Division (MICD), Srinagar procured 11 KV Trivectro meters during year 2011-12 & 2013 at exorbitant rates than the meters procured by Electric Department Kashmir.

“During the investigation a prima facie case U/S 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) P C Act. Svt.2006 U/S 120-B RPC was made out against Nisar Ahmad Dar of Peerbagh, the then Executive Engineer, MICD Srinagar, Karamjeet Singh of 162-Karan Nagar the then AEE MICD Srinagar,” said ACB Kashmir statement.

“The supply orders for design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV 3 Phase Trivectro Meters were placed with firm M/S Bashir Brothers, Red Cross Road, Srinagar and M/S Srinagar Mechanical Works, College Road, WazirBagh Srinagar. The Trivectro meters were procured during the year 2011-12 and 2012-13 on exorbitant rates of Rs.1,82,900/- and Rs.1,83,400/- per meter while as same type of meter was found purchased during investigation by electric department during the same period on Rs.80,000/. A loss of Rs,7,00,000/- have been incurred on the state exchequer. The above said public servants have conferred undue benefits to the beneficiary namely Bashir Ahmad Bazaz (Proprietor of Srinagar Mechanical Works),” said ACB in the investigation report.