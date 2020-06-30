ACB produces chargesheet in bribery case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday produced chargesheet against then deputy excise commissioner (executive), Syed Muried Hussain Shah, in a trap case, in the court of special judge, anti-corruption, Jammu.

A statement said ACB produced the chargesheet against Shah of Poonch district in case a (FIR No. 42/2018).

The statement said the case was registered on 21 December 2018 on a complaint lodged by one Col HDS Rainal in which he stated that Shah demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh from him for renewal of his wine shop license.

“On receipt of the complaint, a case was registered at P/S VOJ (now ACB) under relevant sections of law and investigation was taken up. Thereafter a trap was laid and the deputy excise commissioner was caught red handed while demanding and accepting Rs two lakh as illegal gratification from the complainant in presence of the independent witnesses,” said the statement.

It said the accused was arrested on the spot and investigation was concluded as proved against the accused for commission of the offences U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 and section 4-A of PC Act 2006.

After completion of the investigation, the statement said the challan against the accused was presented before the court of special judge, anti-corruption.