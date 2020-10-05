ACB produces chargesheet in fictitious land mutation case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday produced chargesheet against a revenue officers and others in a case of alleged corruption.

A statement said the chargsheet was produced aginst Fayaz Ahmad Wani (then Patwari Halqa Ranbirgarh/ Pratabgarh now Naib Tehsildar Ashmuqam), Chankar Singh (retired Naib Tehsildar), Ghulam Hyder (retired Girdawar), Ghulam Hassan Kawa (land broker) and Nazir Ahmad Mir (land broker) in the court of Special Judge, Anti Corruption Srinagar.

The statement said a case was registered following a complaint by advocate Mushtaq Ahmad Dar of Rambagh, Bund Srinagar.

“During investigation it was found that accused Patwari hatched criminal conspiracy with land brokers and roped in the retired revenue officials and got pre-dated fictitious mutation No.1776 for two kanals of land entered in the name of accused Ghulam Hassan Kawa on an oral gift (Hiba Zabani) of Assadullah Dar of Saraie Dangerpora in 1997, when he had already died in 1984 and had sold the land to Ghulam Muhammad Dar and others prior to his death,” said the statement.

It said the accused Patwari then issued revenue extracts to the accused for sale of two kanals of land, knowing that the land in question was not in his possession.

“Thereafter, the accused and Nazir Ahmad Mir sold the land to complainant Mushtaq Ahmad Dar vide a sale-deed. The accused Patwari affected Mutation No 4772 in the name of complainant, knowing that the sale deed has been registered on the basis of his fictitious and false revenue extracts. However, the complainant could not take the possession of land because the land did not belong to the seller,” the statement said.

After receiving sanction from the government all the five accused were produced in the court today. The next date of hearing has been fixed November 3.