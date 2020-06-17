ACB produces chargesheet in food grains embezzlement case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced a chargesheet against a FCS&CA department storekeeper Roshan Lal for alleged misappropriation of food grains and gunny bags, before Special Anti Corruption Court, Rajouri.

In a statement, the ACB said the chargesheet was produced against Lal of Chakli Siot tehsil, then Junior Assistant/Storekeeper before the court of special judge anti-corruption Rajouri in case (FIR No.10/2012).

The statement said the case was the outcome of joint surprise check conducted on the allegations of misappropriation of huge quantity of ration of different categories meant for public of tehsil Rajouri and empty gunny bags by the accused person, then posted as storekeeper in food store FCS&CA Rajouri, causing loss to the state exchequer to the tune of Rs 15.03 lakh.

“During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused person by misuse and abuse of his official position misappropriated huge quantity of food grain and gunny bags,” said the statement.

It said after completing the investigation, sanction for launching of prosecution was also obtained from the competent authority.