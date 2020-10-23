ACB produces chargesheet in graft case

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a statement today said that it produced a charge sheet in a graft case involving misappropriation of funds meant for execution of work “Providing and fitting of Street Lights” in Kulgam, town by the officials of R&B Special Sub-Division Kulgam in the year 2004-2005.

According to the statement, “It was found that for 21 works (both Civil and Electric), accused engineers of Sub-Division Kulgam, abused their official position and hatched a criminal conspiracy with Mashooq Ahmad Khan, Nayees Ahmad Lone, Rafiq Ahmad Lone and Arshid Hussain Deen (the contractors) and in furtherance of criminal conspiracy, executed these works on manipulated allotment orders purportedly issued by the then Executive Engineer (R&B) Electric Division, Kashmir in the year 1999 on highly exorbitant rates. It was further revealed during investigation that the expenditure of Rs. 69,60,120/= was fraudulently shown against actual expenditure of Rs.50,94,868/- incurred and drawn by these accused public servants in league with the contractors and as such caused huge loss to the State Exchequer.”

All the accused persons, were presented before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Anantnag, in custody, for further legal action.