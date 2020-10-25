ACB produces chargesheet in illegal land mutation case

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has produced chargesheet in a case of illegal mutation of state land, in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Rajouri.

A statement said the ACB produced the chargesheet against an Zaffar Iqbal of Nakka-Mangheri, Mendhar, Poonch, then Patwari Halqa Degwar/Ajote, Poonch; Bashir Ahmed Khaki of Loran, Poonch, then Naib Tehsildar Haveli Poonch (now retired) and Ali Muhammad of Degwar Maldialian, in a case (FIR No 44/2018) registered in police station VOJ (now ACBJ). The statement said the case was registered on in 2018 on the outcome of verification conducted by the Vigilance Organization (now ACB) into the allegations that Iqbal had issued Fard Intikhab in respect of forest/state land to villagers who further sold the land to land grabber from Degwar to Ajote, Haveli.

The statement said during verification of relevant revenue record of Degwar, Maldialian and Ajote village of Haveli were scrutinized and it was found that Iqbal had illegally prepared mutation (No 1040 and No1055), in violation of the provisions, for the state land measuring 10 kanals falling under Khasra No 390/1 of village Degwar Maldialian and further attested by Khaki, in favour of (private beneficiary) Ali Muhammad, who was not in continuing possession of the land since 1957-58.

During investigation, the statement said, the FSL expert who examined specimen/admitted/questioned documents further authenticated the entry and attestation of the mutations by the accused public servants. After completing the investigation, sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused public servant was also obtained from the competent authority and ACB produced charge sheet against the accused persons before the court.