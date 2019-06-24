ACB raids office of divisional Manager State Forest Corporation in Kishtwar

A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Doda on Monday raided the office of Divisional Manager State Forest Corporation in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The ACB team seized the relevant record that is DPRs, contract NITs, and account statements regarding payment to the contractors and other requisite documents,” an official statement said.

It said that the search was conducted on the basis of a complaint received by Anti-Corruption Bureau about illegal allotment of the contract of compartment 34-A to a contractor at Dachhan district in Kishtwar.

“It has been alleged that the contractor had not completed the work in time and besides one more contract was given to the contractor of the same compartment which caused loss to the state exchequer,” the statement said.

It said that further course of action would be taken after scrutiny of record is completed into the matter.