ACB registers case against former AEE R&B Kupwara

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a disproportionate assets case against former Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, Kupwara on Wednesday.

A statement of ACB issued here said that an FIR No 01/2021 was registered at Police Station ACB, Baramulla against Muhammad Shafi Dar, the then AEE R&B Kupwara under section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006.

The statement said that the instant case was registered on the basis of a verification to look into the allegations of raising assets disproportionate to known sources of income of Dar.

It said that he has accumulated huge assets, both immoveable and movable in his own name and in the name of his family members which includes immovable properties worth crores of rupees in Srinagar, Sopore and Bandipora and movable properties like cars and other luxurious household items.

The statement said that the value of assets found in possession of Dar and his family members and the expenditure incurred by him was grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income which constitute offences punishable under sections 5(1)(e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006.

It said that during the investigation, search warrants were obtained from the court and in compliance to the warrants issued, searches were conducted at Bandipora and Srinagar.

“The search teams found and seized incriminating documents relating to un-accounted wealth and assets acquired by the accused by resorting to corrupt practices,” the ACB statement said.