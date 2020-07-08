ACB registers case against former GM DIC Pulwama for misuse of official position

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Kashmir has registered a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against former general manager (GM) District Industries, Centre (DIC) Pulwama for misuse of official position

In a statement, ACB said, “The investigations revealed that LaiqParvaiz during his posting as GM DIC Pulwama made allotments of land in favor of various unit holders in gross violation of industrial policy 2016 as well as procedural guidelines of 2017.”

As per industrial policy of 2016, the allotment of land to unit holders and execution of lease deeds was the domain of SICOP/SIDCO, ACB said.

It further said that the GM not only issued land allotment orders, which was in violation of rules, but he also executed lease deeds with the unit holders which as per rules, was within the competence SICOP/SIDCO. “By acting in the unprofessional manner the GM, DIC Pulwama abused his official position for ulterior motives, in league with the unit holders and thus conferred undue benefits upon the unit holders,” the ACB said.

It further added that the acts constituted commission of offences punishable under section 5 (1)(d) r/w 5(2) of J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006 and section 120-B RPC. A case under FIR No. 03/2020 was registered against the GM and others. Besides, search was also conducted in his residential house by ACB and further investigation of the case has also been taken up.