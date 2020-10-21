ACB registers case in fake land documents case in Jammu

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in a statement today said it has registered a case of issuing fake and fraudulent fard-i-intakhabs of state land measuring 12 kanals and 10 marlas falling khasra No. 303 of Village Dhami Nagrota, Jammu and facilitated the sale of state land to different persons etc.

“By acting in this manner, the officers / officials of revenue department by abuse of their official positions and in league with each other as well as the beneficiary have conferred undue benefit upon him. The aforementioned acts of omission and commission on the part of 1) Rajesh Kumar Thakur S/O Sh. Mohan Lal R/O Sarthal Kishtwar, then Tehsildar Nagrota, 2) Riyaz Ahmed S/O Sh. Habidullah R/O Narwal Bala Jammu, then Patwari Halqa Dhami Nagrota, 3) Balwant Raj S/O Kartar Chand R/O H. No. 528, Lane No. 1, Digiana Jammu, attorney holder of Smt. Ishri Devi Wd/o Azad Ram R/o Samba and others constitute offences punishable under section 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K PC Act Svt. 2006 and sections 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC. Consequently, a case FIR No. 18/2019 is registered in P/S Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu,” the statement reads.