ACB registers disproportionate assets case against AEE JKPCC

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Tuesday registered a disproportionate assets case against an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

A statement of ACB issued here said that a verification was conducted by the ACB into the allegations of accumulations of assets disproportionate to known sources of income of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of JKPCC, Bashir Ahmad Mir of Pati Vethpora Pandrethan, presently residing at 9-Hill View Colony Rawalpora, Wanbal Rangreth, Srinagar.

The statement said that Mir is presently posted as AEE, JKPCC Ltd Unit 5th, Anantnag.

It said that the suspect was found to be in possession of huge assets in the shape of immovable and movable properties in his own name as well as his family members.

“The properties include one double-storey palatial house at 9-Hill View Colony Rangreth, Srinagar and two luxurious cars. He spent huge amount on education of his children outside the state. He was also found in possession of FDRs, bank balances, insurance policies. The accused also spent huge money on purchase of gold, marriage of children and renovation of his house,” the ACB statement said.

It said that the assets have been found disproportionate to his known sources of income and therefore constituting commission of offences punishable under section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006.

“A case under FIR No 05/2021 at Police Station ACB (SBG) was registered against Mir. Searches were also conducted in his residential house after obtaining proper search warrants from the court,” the statement said.