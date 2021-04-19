Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 12:09 AM

ACB registers disproportionate assets case against former health official

The statement said that during the searches, various incriminating documents related to the case were seized.
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 12:09 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday registered a disproportionate assets case against a former health official.

A statement of ACB issued here said that a case under FIR No 01/2021 was registered under Section 5(1) (e) r/w 5(2) of PC Act Svt 2006 against Ghulam Nabi of Pachhar Pulwama, the then Section Officer in the office of Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Pulwama for amassing various assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

R&B Executive Engineer's post vacant in Bandipora

Punt gun seized from poacher at Wular Lake

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

People suffering from power outages, unprecedented price rise: Altaf Bukhari

A voiceless Seharkhan voices the spirit of Ramadhan

The statement said that a case was registered on the outcome of preliminary inquiry conducted by Police Station ACB Anantnag to look into the allegations that the accused had amassed huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.

It said that during the course of preliminary inquiry, the accused Ghulam Nabi had been found to have acquired numerous immovable as well as movable assets in his name as well as in the name of his family members, apart from investment in insurance policies and huge expenditure on the education of his children.

The ACB statement said that the verification culminated into the registration of FIR at Police Station ACB, Anantnag.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Power cuts pester consumers in Ramadhan

High court of Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar branch. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]

HC dismisses plea challenging new Excise Policy on liquor

File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

This asthma drug can speed up recovery in Covid patients

File Photo

PM Modi emphasises on role of doctors amid COVID-19 surge

It said that searches were conducted at the residential house of the accused and business establishment at Khedermoh Pampore, Pulwama.

The statement said that during the searches, various incriminating documents related to the case were seized.

It said further investigation of the case was going on.

Related News