ACB registers FIR against JE Housing Board on graft charges

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Srinagar today in a statement said that it has registered an FIR at P/S ACB, Srinagar against JE Housing Board, Bemina, Srinagar on graft charges.

According to a statement issued by the Bureau, “Anti Corruption Bureau, Srinagar registered FIR No. 18/2020 at P/S ACB, Srinagar against one Tariq Ahmad Ganie, JE Housing Board, Bemina, Srinagar on the allegations that huge suspicious transactions have been made in his various bank accounts by the contractors/beneficiaries which have been obtained by him in the form of gratification/ consideration pertaining to the various works of the department.”

The statement further stated that during the course of verification, it was revealed that Tariq Ahmad Ganie, holds various accounts in different branches of J&K Bank and an amount of around Rs 3.30 Crore has been deposited in six accounts of the said JE through various transactions. “It is also revealed that the said amount has been deposited in his account through various transactions made by some contractors which have been executing works of the Housing Board, where the said JE is posted, thereby clearly indicating that the said JE has been receiving huge amounts as illegal gratification/consideration with respect to execution of works from these contractors,” the statement reads.

The ACB stated that Tariq Ahmad Ganie, as JE Housing Board, Bemina, Srinagar has abused his official position and has obtained undue pecuniary advantage through illegal gratification from various contractors by way of various deposits accumulated in his bank accounts.

The statement further read that during the course of investigation search warrants have been obtained from the Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Srinagar and pursuant to that, on Tuesday afternoon, the team of ACB Srinagar Kashmir conducted raids at the residential house of accused at Chandrigam, Tral, Pulwama, where incriminating material having bearing on the investigation of the case has been found and was subsequently seized.