ACB registers FIR in disproportionate assets case against NT Rawalpora

Anti-Corruption Bureau Monday registered a case under FIR No 25/2020 in Police Station Anti Corruption Bureau, Srinagar against Abdul Rashid Malla, NaibTehsildar, Rawalpora Srinagar for acquiring huge assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

A statement of ACB issued here said the case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by ACB Srinagar into the allegations that Malla, NaibTehsildarRawalpora Srinagar is in possession of huge assets in the shape of shopping complex and a palatial house.

ACB said that the properties acquired by him in his name as well as in the name of his relatives from 2008 to 2019 include four shops and land near Grid Station, ChadooraBudgam; shopping complex at Doyen, Chadoora; huge palatial house at Hassipora, Chadoora; huge house near Imam BadaChadoora; huge palatial house at Rawalpora; big patch of land at Dawlatpora, Chadoora and land with structure at Hassipora, Chadoora.

ACB said that during verification, it was found that Malla had received a salary of around Rs 45 lakh from 2008 to 2019 but the acquired properties worth crores of rupees, which was totally disproportionate to his known sources of income.