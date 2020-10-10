ACC pays tributes to Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq

Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Saturday paid tributes to the party founder, Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq. A party statement said due to COVID pandemic and continued arbitrary house detention of its Chairman Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Umar Farooq for past more than a year, the day could not be commemorated.

Recalling the contribution and service of its founding President, the statement said the party under the leadership of present Chairman remains steadfast on its stand to seek political settlement to Kashmir issue in accordance with people’s wishes and democratic norms of rights and justice. The AAC expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside J&K.

It demanded immediate release of Mirwaiz from house detention and release of all political leaders and youth jailed in and outside J&K. The statement said the party observes October 10 as “Prisoners’ Day.”