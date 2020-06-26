Accelerate pace of development in south Kashmir: Masoodi to Government

National Conference MP from Anantnag, Hasnain Masoodi on Friday asked the administration to accelerate the pace of development in south Kashmir, saying inordinate delay in completion of infrastructural projects has compounded hardships of people.

In a statement, Masoodi while expressing dissatisfaction over the pace of development work said the claims of the government on fast tracking development works in south Kashmir have fallen flat.

“Majority of inter and intra district roads present a grimy tail of neglect. Power infrastructure merits special attention from the government for it has seen no substantial expansion and upgradation since 2015. Likewise the government-owned academic institutions are awaiting a flip to increase their capacity to meet the demands of increasing student count and contemporary academic demands,” said the statement.

He said people in various hamlets of south Kashmir were forced to use untreated water for drinking purposes. “Agricultural activities in various belts of south Kashmir have come to a grinding halt due to shortage of electricity and non-availability of water for irrigation,” Masoodi said.

While drawing the attention of administration towards the oddments faced by people of Zewan, Balhama, Khrew and Sempora, Masoodi said the road stretch that branches out from the highway at Sempura and connects the hamlets of Wuyan, Khrew and Zafran Colony with the highway was in bad condition.

Keeping in view the industrial significance of the area, Masoodi said, the government was supposed to grant all-weather routes to the entire neighborhood, which unfortunately has not been done so far. Meanwhile YNC Vice President, Ahsan Pardesi has sought immediate blacktopping of the road stretch from Sempura to Balhama, saying the road was in bad conditions and merits immediate attention of the authorities.