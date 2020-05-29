Accelerated recruitment aimed to implement unconstitutional Domicile law: Masoodi

National Conference MP, Hasnain Masoodi on Friday labeled “accelerated recruitment” scheme announced by JK administration to fill up 10,000 vacancies as a “design” to fast track implementation of new domicile law than providing relief to unemployed youth of J&K.

In a statement, Masoodi said as the J&K Reorganization Act was “unconstitutional”, the domicile regime comprising of J&K Reorganization (Adaptation of State Laws) Order 2020, J&K Civil Service ( Decentralization And Recruitment) 2020 and J&K Grant of Domicile Certificate ( Procedure) Rules 2020, framed under the Act were also “unconstitutional” and so were all the consequential steps taken in furtherance of the regime.

He said the Centre and J&K administration were in terms of Constitutional scheme and out of deference to the top Constitutional Court required to desist from implementing a “constitutionally suspect law, under judicial scrutiny.”

“The constitutional challenge apart,” the statement said, “the residents of J&K have no reason to welcome the “accelerated recruitment” drive, as 10,000 identified vacancies would now be thrown open to thousands of non state subjects claiming Domicile status under vague, open ended and ambiguous provisions of the Order and Procedure, made under a law of questioned validity,” Masoodi said.

He said the domicile regime would not only prejudicially affect the employment rights of local unemployed youth but result in upswing in the unemployment graph in J&K.