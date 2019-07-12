Kashmir
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 4:29 PM

'Accident waiting to happen': Visitors rue damaged footbridge in Sonamarg

Tourists cross the damaged footbridge in Sonamarg. Source: Facebook
The visitors thronging the famous health resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have appealed to the authorities to repair a damaged pedestrian bridge near Thajiwas glacier.

The visitors complained that a footbridge located ahead of Thajiwas is in a dilapidated state and poses a serious risk to those using it. “It is an accident waiting to happen,” said a visitor.

The visitors, including local as well as non-local tourists, have urged the Chief executive officer Sonamarg development authority and wildlife department to repair the damaged footbridge to avoid any inconvenience to the visitors.

Caution:….Tourists should cross the foot bridges at Thajwas Sonamarg on their own risk and responsibility…. SONAMARG DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY will not be responsible for some unpleasant occurrence….. Take care…Shabir Mirza यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, २५ जून, २०१९

