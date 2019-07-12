'Accident waiting to happen': Visitors rue damaged footbridge in Sonamarg

The visitors thronging the famous health resort Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have appealed to the authorities to repair a damaged pedestrian bridge near Thajiwas glacier.
The visitors complained that a footbridge located ahead of Thajiwas is in a dilapidated state and poses a serious risk to those using it. “It is an accident waiting to happen,” said a visitor.
The visitors, including local as well as non-local tourists, have urged the Chief executive officer Sonamarg development authority and wildlife department to repair the damaged footbridge to avoid any inconvenience to the visitors.