Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 3:04 AM

Accommodation For Move Employees |Estates department seeks lists by June 22

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 20, 2020, 3:04 AM
File Photo

Estates Department has asked all administrative secretaries and heads of departments to furnish the list of officers and officials who were likely to move to Srinagar. The department has also sought list of the official and officers who will be retained at Jammu.

“The lists shall be furnished along with details of previous accommodation by or before June 22, positively, failing which it will be presumed that no residential accommodation is required,” said a statement.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Unidentified male body recovered from central Kashmir's Ganderbal

Farooq Abdullah greets people on birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Singh

Vakil concerned over lack of basic amenities in Rafiabad

File Pic

Bifurcation of secretariat another betrayal with Kashmir: Hakeem Yaseen

It said the communication was in continuation to a reminder to the earlier request made by the department regarding providing of residential accommodation at Jammu and Srinagar.

Related News