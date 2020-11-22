ACI launches study centre in Srinagar

One of the leading IIT-JEE and Pre-Medical coaching institute of Kota, Allen Career Institute (ACI) opened its study centre here.

“The study centre, located at Naseem Bagh, behind Kashmir University in Srinagar, marks Allen’s foray into the Jammu & Kashmir. The institute now has a pan India presence with its 26th study centre in Srinagar,” ACI said in a statement.

It said the grand launch was conducted at Allen Career Institute, Srinagar center by G N Var, President Private Schools’ Association J&K; Brajesh Maheshwari, Director Allen Career Institute & many other senior dignitaries. Launching Allen Srinagar centre, Maheshwari, said “students of Srinagar and surrounding areas, who are aspiring for success in reputed

entrance exams like IIT-JEE, NEET-UG, JEE (Main), KVPY & many other National and International Olympiads, will surely get an advantage and will be empowered with stronger foundation through our classroom courses commencing from November 2020.” Maheshwari added that this year, more than 1 lakh students took admission in classroom courses at Allen centres, including major strength at Kota centre alone, which is a testimony of the top-level trust on Allen courses among sincere students across India.