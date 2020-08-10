Action Plan amounting Rs 60112 lakh under PMKSY approved

Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired the Inter-Departmental Working Group (IDWG) meeting to discuss and decide Action Plan for Centrally Sponsored Scheme Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), here.

He instructed the Chief Engineer Irrigation, Jammu and Chief Engineer Irrigation Kashmir to expedite the work of Lift Irrigation Project Ravi Canal Jammu and Tral Canal Kashmir and complete it by October, 2020.

Regarding “Per Drop More Crop”, Principal Secretary asked for coverage of more farmers under Deep and Shallow Bore Wells.

Detailed deliberations on each component of proposed Annual Action Plan were held during IDWG meeting and Annual Action Plan 2020-21 amounting Rs. 60112 lakh was approved under PMKSY.

It was apprised during the meeting that Jal Shakti department has targeted 144 schemes with irrigation potential of 16,471 hectare during 2020-21.

Further, under ‘PDMC’ an area of 5,090 hectare has been proposed to be irrigated through construction of WHTs, Irrigation Pump Sets, Borewells, Desilting of Ponds, Community Water Harvesting Tanks, Conveyance Pipes etc.