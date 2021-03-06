Action Plan for celebration of World Water Day discussed at Baramulla

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Bupinder Kumar today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to discuss an action plan for the celebration of World Water Day being celebrated throughout the world on March 22.

On the occasion, a detailed discussion was held during which it was informed that the DC will flag-off an Audio-Visual van on 16th of March which shall disseminate necessary awareness regarding water conservation and preservation.

It was further informed that the van shall run through different routes and tracks across the district for which the necessary schedule shall be formulated jointly by Rural Development and Jal Shakti departments.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that several activities shall be organized between March 16 and March 22 which shall mean to highlight the significance of water conservation besides signifying other related aspects.

He directed the RDD to make necessary arrangements for organizing special Gram Sabhas and PanchayatSamiti and informed that a special drive for checking the quality of drinking water by water testing kits shall be conducted during these events.

Emphasizing upon involving all the stakeholders in the campaign, DC directed the Chief Education Officer to conduct theme based painting competitions in educational institutions wherein the best performing students shall be felicitated at the conclusion of the campaign.

Meanwhile, DC urged upon the people to actively participate in such campaigns and play a constructive role in water conservation and preservation.

He said that several initiatives are being taken to provide potable drinking water to every household and made a reference of centrally sponsored JalJeevan Mission, which aims to provide the potable drinking water to every rural household.