Action Plan for JJM finalised for Anantnag

District Commissioner (DC) Annatnag, K K Sidha Monday convened a meeting of officers and Engineers of Jal Shakti Department to finalise the Action Plan for the mission in Anantnag district.

He said to address the issue of water supply in the country a flagship programme has been launched by the Ministry of Jalshakti, Govt. Of India with an aim to provide the drinking water facility to every household under the slogan ‘’ Har Ghar Nal se Jal ‘’

The DC said that under this programme 126254 numbers of households of the district have been updated and registered on YDU and IMIS websites of Government of India, Ministry of Jal Shakti.

He said, out of the total number of households, 56032 stands connected to water supply while the remaining 70222 number of households are to be connected besides raising the service level of already connected households and addressing quality issues of the existing schemes through retrofication.

He also said that PRIs are to be fully involved in planning, execution and maintenance of the schemes.

The DC said that all 359 number of schemes are taken up under JJM as the set procedure has been adopted which is being propagated in all districts at an estimated cost of 633 crore.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Hydraulic Kashmir, XENS of PHE Bijbehara, Qazigund, District Information Officer Anantnag and other members of the committee.

Meanwhile DC also convened another meeting with the officers of education ITI, RSTI, JK bank, Industries, NHDC, skill development and social welfare department to sensitise the officers regarding the preparation for launching of web portal at district level to register the youth desirous to start their own income generating units under skilled class.

The DC directed the officers for awareness, career counseling, preparation and identification of potential areas for skill development training and establishment of units with latest technologies in addition to the traditional existing units.