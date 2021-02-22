Active cases in India again cross 1.5-lakh mark

Active COVID-19 cases in India rose for the fifth consecutive day and went past the 1.5 lakh mark again after a gap of 17 days, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday, as the total infections crossed 1.10 crore.

With 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, the overall coronavirus tally stood at 1,10,05,850, while the death toll rose to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the surge in active cases is due to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reporting a spike in the daily infections.

People coming to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra will be subjected to thermal screening, government officials said in Bhopal.

Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 which comprises 1.36 percent of the total caseload, according to the health ministry data. These cases were last above the 1.5 lakh mark, at 1,51,460 on February 5, after which they started declining.

The active COVID-19 cases increased by 4,421 in a span of 24 hours, registering an increase of around three per cent, an analysis of the official data showed. Further, the increase in number of daily active cases has been highest since November 26. When the jump was by 7,598.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stood at 1.42 per cent, the health ministry said.