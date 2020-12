Actor Rahul Roy fell unwell during the shooting of Bollywood movie ‘LAC: Live the Battle’ and was immediately airlifted to Mumbai for specialised treatment.

“Rahul fell unwell during the shooting most probably due to the extreme weather conditions the crew was working in,” a crew member in Kargil said. “He was airlifted to Mumbai for treatment was admitted in a hospital and is stable now.”

He said the other members of the crew were shooting in Kargil and would wrap up on Tuesday.