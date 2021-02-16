Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:35 AM

Additional bunkers announced for LoC residents in Uri

With the construction work on 44 bunkers going on, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced additional shelter houses for residents living close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The announcement came after Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Muhammad AijazAsad visited the border villages on Tuesday.

“The work on the additional bunkers will be started soon to safeguard the people during ceasefire violations along the LoC,” the DC said.

During the visit, he took stock of the developmental and infrastructural scenario of the villages.

Asad directed the Executive Engineer R&B to ramp up the pace of work of under construction bunkers at SilkotePanchayatHalqa at the earliest.

Meanwhile, various delegations called on the DC and apprised him of their issues and grievances pertaining to overall welfare and development of the border area.

A delegation of Municipal Committee Uri headed by its president Bharat Sharma demanded construction of individual bunkers so that precious human lives are secured during exigencies.

He also demanded uninterrupted drinking water supply for Uri and parking facilities in the area.

