Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Handwara Nazir Ahmad tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The ADC had developed symptoms following which he went for a test on Tuesday which returned positive.

An official in the revenue department confirmed the development and said that ADC has gone for home quarantine.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded LG administration for an alternative so that they may not suffer and their revenue related works do not get hampered in the absence of incumbent ADC.