Address concerns of people: G A Mir urges Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president, G A Mir, Monday urged the central government to address the concerns of the people, besides restoring their confidence.

Accusing the central government of being insensitive towards the people’s agony, Mir said, “Jammu and Kashmir state has been the worst hit due to the wrong policies of the central government. On one hand, the people are being told that the developmental deficit will be addressed on war footing, while on the other some important and crucial decisions are being taken in the absence of state legislature.”

Mir issued the statements while addressing public meetings, here in Shahbad Balla.

The JKPCC president urged the central government to restore the confidence of the people and ensure that elections to state legislative assembly were held at an earliest, in order to give the people a chance to choose their own government.

He also appealed to the state government to redress the issues concerning the people of Dooru.