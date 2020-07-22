Address demands of NHM employees: Altaf Thakur

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Altaf Thakur Wednesday appealed Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu to look into the demands of employees of National Health Mission (NHM).

In a statement, Thakur said the government must look into the genuine demands of NHM employees including job security.

He said there were 8,000 persons working with the NHM since past 13 years and none of them have been regularized so far and no employee has received any kind of social security benefit while 32 employees have died in the line of duty.

He said the employees working with the NHM were promised salary enhancement and the proposal already stands submitted to the government but so far there has been no headway.

The BJP leader said the NHM employees were on the forefront of fight against COVID19 and many employees and their families have tested positive for COVID19.

Thakur while appealing the LG and all Advisors and Chief Secretary of J&K said that the demands of NHM employees should be fulfilled in a time-bound manner without any further delay.