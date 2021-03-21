Address economic crisis in J&K: Rajni Patil to Govt

All India Congress Committee (AICC) J&K Incharge Rajni Patil Sunday urged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at New Delhi to keep its political agenda aside and take effective measure in addressing the economic crisis, unemployment and other developmental issues in J&K.

A statement of Congress issued here said that reviewing the current situation and organisational affairs and activities of the party in north Kashmir districts of Baramulla and Kupwara, Patil blamed the Government of India (GoI) for ignoring the aspirations of the people of J&K and advised it to take effective measures to address the genuine needs and other developmental issues concerning the people.

Addressing a public meeting at Patushai in Lolab, she expressed dismay over the current situation in J&K and said that there was confusion on the ground due to the policies adopted by the GoI towards J&K.

“People are feeling disappointed with the BJP government’s indifferent attitude towards their problems and other developmental issues,” Patil said. “The promises and tall claims made by the BJP leaders and ministers from time to time with regard to development of J&K, especially after 5th August 2019 have fallen flat, which is indicative of the BJP’s dual-faced politics based on lies and deceit.”

She asked the BJP -led government at New Delhi to be sincere towards J&K people and take effective measures to address their concerns without indulging in any kind of discrimination.

“People of J&K have suffered enormously since 1989 in one way or the other and the people living on the borders are still witnessing ugly situations,” Patil said.

She asked the party cadres across J&K to vouch for strengthening Congress in every block and district, putting a united face to ensure that the challenges ahead are defeated.

Addressing the party workers, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the dynamic and young faces across J&K were coming forward to join Congress after getting inspired by the bold voice and vision of Rahul Gandhi who was vigorously fighting against the political exploitation and wrong policies of the BJP responsible for the economic crisis, rising unemployment and unprecedented price hike.

Hitting out at GoI for the unprecedented price hike on petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essentials, Mir asked it to wake up and roll back the prices, rather than shifting blaming on the others.

“People are being harassed by tax terror and unprecedented price hike. They realise that the BJP government is looting them to recover the losses it has done to the country’s economy by misrule and mismanagement since day one by enacting different baseless and concocted stories. Resultantly, there is restlessness across the country,” he said.

Mir told the workers that young faces that would join the party would be given chance to work as the party was committed to fully empower youth in both political and social fields.