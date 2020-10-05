Address grievances of daily-wagers: Tarigami

CPI (M) leader, MY Tarigami Monday expressed concern over J&K government’s failure to fulfill its promise of regularizing services of daily wagers, casual labourers, scheme workers, contractual and others.

A deputation of J&K Casual/Daily Wagers Forum led by its President Sajad Ahmad Parry, who met Tarigami apprised him about the problems they were confronting due to the non-serious approach of the government.

“Thousands of daily-wagers and casual labourers who are involved in implementing the programs and policies of the government and who play vital roles in keeping all essential services running are being deprived of their rights by the government,” said Tarigami.

He said despite unparalleled efforts of these temporary employees, their services have not been regularized till date by the successive regimes even though all the formalities and other information sought from time to time has been furnished by them.

He said the government must implement SRO 520 in letter and spirit after making amendments. “The government must also implement Minimum Wages Act, release pending wages of all daily wagers, casual labourers and provide benefits against death cases of workers and consider cases of land donors,” he said. Tarigami said the weaker and poorer sections of the society have been totally neglected by the government which has severely hit their means of livelihood.