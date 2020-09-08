Address people's revenue matters on priority: Div Com tells officials

With an aim to take appraisal of various revenue matters of north Kashmir—comprising three districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, P K Pole on Tuesday visited Baramulla—urging officials to address revenue matters of people on priority.

The Divisional Commissioner in this regard chaired a marathon meeting to discuss various issues and matters pertaining to revenue department.

The meeting also discussed the progress of digitization of land records being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization programme (DLRMP).

On the occasion, DC Baramulla presented a detailed PowerPoint Presentation (PPT) wherein he briefed the chair about the current status of various revenue matters viz up-dation work of jamabandis, scanning and uploading of revenue papers and other issues of vital significance.

He also highlighted various issues and bottlenecks and sought the personal intervention of the Divisional Commissioner for the timely redress of the said issues.

P K Pole took a detailed review of all vital matters that include land acquisition cases, land compensation, retrieval of government and Kahcharai land, pace and position of developmental works being carried out in the Revenue department.