Addressing mental health issues in schools need of the hour: Samoon

Principal Secretary School Education, Dr. Asgar Samoon on Thursday said that addressing mental health issues among the children through educators was need of the hour.

According to official spokesperson, the Directorate of Samagra Shiksha Jammu and Kashmir n Thursday concluded a four-day series of orientation sessions for Head of Institutions of School Education Department on Manodarpan- an initiative of Union Ministry of Education, to provide psychosocial support for mental health and well-being of students, teachers and families during Covid19 and beyond under Atamnirbhar Bharat.

More than 2000 HOIs from across all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir joined the online sessions with over 20,000 views on JKKN Facebook live. The programme was conducted through JK Knowledge Network, a digital platform under Samagra Shiksha J&K.

Principal Secretary School Education, Dr.Asgar Samoon, stressed on the need of redressal of mental health issues among the children through Educators. He said that Manodarpan is an appropriate platform for this and asked for strict adherence to the prescribed guidelines under the programme. He expressed optimism that this unique initiative of the government would ensure strong psychosocial support for mental health and well being of students and their families besides teachers. ‘Department of School Education is committed towards extending the much needed succour to children and parents during the COVID-19 pandemic’, Dr. Samoon added.

In the inaugural address, Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas, stressed the need of monitoring the students at individual level, so as to understand their personal issues and work for promoting their mental health and well-being. “The health of a child is priority in all our agendas and as an institutional head we must ensure that our teachers do resort to child friendly pedagogy”, he maintained.