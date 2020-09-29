Addressing people's grievances demands focused approach: Advisor Baseer Khan

As part of the weekly public hearing programme, several delegations and individuals met Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today at Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonwar Srinagar and apprised him about their issues, grievances and sought his intervention in redressal of the same.

Over 100 delegations and individuals from across the Jammu and Kashmir region met the Advisor who projected the problems regarding civic amenities, education, road connectivity, development etc.

Maintaining that the public good is the priority of the present dispensation, the Advisor said that a focused approach is being laid towards the redressal of the people’s grievances.

A delegation of employees working at J K Cements Limited demanded the release of their salaries.

A delegation of Municipal Committee Dooru led by its Chairman Mohammad Iqbal Ahanger demanded upgradation of transformer at grid station Lisser Kokernag besides raising several developmental issues of their area. The Advisor assured the delegation that all their genuine issues will be addressed on priority basis.

A delegation of contractors demanded clearing of the liabilities for the work they had done during 2019 in the education department.

A delegation from Sonamarg Gagangeer demanded that they should be paid the compensation for the land they had donated for road construction.

Several delegations of Sarpanchs and Panchs from various districts also met the Advisor and raised several developmental related issues of their respective areas.