Adequate security arrangements in place for candidates: SEC

State Election Commissioner, J&K, K K Sharma Monday said that preparations were at advanced stage for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the eight-phase DDC polls, ULB and Panchayat by-polls in J&K.

The SEC said this while addressing a presser at Srinagar office, an official handout said.

He, according to the statement, said that all resources have been deployed to ensure safe and secure elections in all 10 districts of Kashmir.

The SEC said that adequate security arrangements were being put in place and deployment of additional 165 CAPF companies was being ensured for maintaining peaceful law and order situation, area domination, security of candidates and polling booths for incident free polls in Kashmir.

He said that keeping the weather conditions into consideration, most of the vulnerable areas have been taken up for polls in phase -I.

The SEC said that snow clearance machinery and required manpower had been kept in ready gear in all snow-bound areas for hassle-free conduct of elections in these areas.

He said that the general observers and expenditure observers had been designated for all districts to keep check on the expenditure process by contesting candidates.

Terming DDC polls as “historic”, the SEC said that these elections being held for the first time are important for the development and strengthening of democratic set up in the UT.

He said that all DCs and SSPs had been instructed to ensure comfortable campaigning of all candidates besides providing them adequate security arrangements during their visits to their areas.

He said that putting up candidates in cluster accommodations were for their security and safety and that no way meant that they were being prevented from holding election campaigning.

He said the SEC believed in providing equal opportunities to every contesting candidate and shall not bar any candidate from going anywhere he/she wished to go for campaigning.