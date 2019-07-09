ADG CRPF briefs Governor about CRPF's role in ongoing Amarnath Yatra

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Zulfiqar Hasan, ADG Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), J&K, met Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday and briefed him about the role being played by the force for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.

A spokesman said that Hasan met Malik at the Raj Bhavan here.

“Hasan briefed Governor about the role being played by the CRPF for internal security management in the State and for the smooth conduct of ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra,” he said.

While lauding the important role being played by the CRPF in maintaining security in J&K, Governor advised heightened surveillance on all fronts, added the spokesman.