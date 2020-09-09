Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: September 9, 2020, 11:00 PM

'Adhere to timeline, quality parameters in ongoing projects'

Advisor Bhatnagar tours Ganderbal; reviews progress of several projects
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Wednesday directed officers to strictly adhere to timeline, quality parameters in ongoing projects.

The Advisor visited district Ganderbal where he inspected progress on several ongoing developmental projects.

District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, ShafqatIqbal, Chief Engineers of R&B and PHE; MD, JKPCC; SE R&B Division Ganderbal; Executive Engineers of R&B and PHE; ASP Ganderbal and other concerned accompanied him.

During the visit, the Advisor inspected progress of work on various projects including the newly constructed main building of Government Degree College Kangan. He also inspected  under Construction laboratory and  classrooms  & 75 Bedded Girls Hostel at Government Degree College Kangan, construction of a 4 storey transit accommodation at Wandhama, 148 meter Span bridge at WatalbaghBabosipora, construction of 4 laning road from Pandach to Beehama.

While inspecting the progress on  under construction class rooms and laboratories for Government Degree College, the Advisor was informed by the Chief Engineer R&B that project is approved under languishing, costing Rs 4.8 crore and will be completed by December this year and construction of 75 Bedded Girls Hostel is approved under RUSA at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore which will be completed by March 2021.

The Advisor stressed for expediting the work progress on both the projects by way of engaging more men and machinery so that both the projects get completed within stipulated time frame.

During his visit to the site for Transit Accommodation which is coming up at Wandhama, Ganderbal, the Advisor assessed the progress on works being executed there.

Chief Engineer R&B briefed the Advisor Bhatnagar about progress of work on the project and discussed the layout plan for Transit Accommodation.

He was informed that the project  comprising 12 apartments and 192 flats has been approved for an amount of Rs. 18 crore and May 2022 has been fixed as the deadline for its completion.

Later, the Advisor inspected the progress on Watalbagh Babosipora Bridge being executed by the JKPCC approved at the cost of Rs 15.62 crore. The MD JKPCC informed the Advisor that Bridge is completed and work on approach road on Babosipora side is pending due to land acquisition issue.

