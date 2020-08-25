'Adhocism mars school education in JK'

Plus-2 PSC Lecturers on Tuesday alleged that ‘adhocism’ has marred higher secondary level school education system across Jammu and Kashmir—urging Principal Secretary, Department of Education, DrAsgar Hassan Samoon to address their pressing demands.

In this regard, a virtual meeting of the Core Committee (CEC Kashmir and CWC Jammu) of the Association was held which was presided over by the President of Association, Nayeem Ahmad Parrey.

The meeting was convened in the backdrop of the slew of measures taken by the Department by Principal Secretary particularly the initiation of regularization of gazetted officers at different levels. According to a statement issued here, the field Department has been marred by large scale “inchargism” and “adhocism” from last many years. “The +2 cadre is the worst hit cadre due to complete stagnation, inchargism, non-framing of updated combined seniority list and placement of Sr. Lecturers from years together,” the statement said.

The Association urged the Principal Secretary redress the long pending demands of the Association including grant of ACP in favor of +2 Lecturers, placement of lecturers as Sr. Lecturers in accordance with 1/3 quota, restoration of 40 per cent of Higher Education Quota and Higher Start Up for higher qualified lecturers. The steps will help to address the worst kind of stagnation.

“It is hoped that this time regularization will be done in a time bound manner with due respect to standing rules and regulations and with strict implementation of GAD order No 743 as was done before, for which the Association feels obligatory to appreciate the Department.”