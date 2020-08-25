Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:26 AM

'Adhocism mars school education in JK'

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:26 AM
File Photo

Plus-2 PSC Lecturers on Tuesday alleged that ‘adhocism’ has marred higher secondary level school education system across Jammu and Kashmir—urging Principal Secretary, Department of Education, DrAsgar Hassan Samoon to address their pressing demands.

In this regard, a virtual  meeting  of  the  Core  Committee (CEC  Kashmir  and  CWC  Jammu)  of  the Association  was  held  which was presided  over  by  the  President  of Association, Nayeem  Ahmad  Parrey.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Farooq, Omar, others offer condolences with Ab Gani Khan

DC B'la chairs CRA committee meeting

CUK managing academic affairs successfully amid pandemic: Hasnain

The  meeting  was  convened  in  the  backdrop  of  the slew  of  measures  taken  by  the  Department  by Principal Secretary  particularly  the  initiation  of  regularization  of  gazetted officers  at  different  levels. According to a statement issued here, the field  Department  has  been  marred  by  large  scale “inchargism”  and  “adhocism”  from  last  many  years.  “The  +2  cadre  is  the  worst  hit  cadre  due  to complete  stagnation,  inchargism,  non-framing  of  updated  combined  seniority  list  and placement  of  Sr.  Lecturers from years together,” the statement said.

The  Association  urged the  Principal  Secretary  redress  the  long  pending  demands  of  the  Association  including  grant  of  ACP  in favor  of  +2  Lecturers,  placement  of  lecturers  as  Sr.  Lecturers  in  accordance  with  1/3  quota, restoration  of  40 per cent of  Higher  Education  Quota  and  Higher  Start  Up  for  higher  qualified lecturers. The steps will help to address the worst kind of stagnation.

 “It  is  hoped  that  this  time  regularization  will  be done  in  a  time  bound  manner  with  due  respect  to  standing  rules  and  regulations  and  with strict implementation  of  GAD  order  No  743  as  was  done  before,    for  which  the  Association feels obligatory to appreciate the Department.”

Related News